Переведите пожалуйста грамотно got a part-time job in a coffee shop. I stocked the shelves ith food products, washed u It wasn't backbreakin ing either. It was monotonous, so after 2 we I was red and was not getting any satisfa...

Английский язык

Переведите пожалуйста грамотно got a part-time job in a coffee shop. I stocked the shelves ith food products, washed u It wasn't backbreakin ing either. It was monotonous, so after 2 we I was red and was not getting any satisfaction. I tried about 6 bs but I didn't fit in. Then my dad offered me job him it at the newspaper office. He is an editor, you know, and was tting very busy and needed some extra help. When I started t I was a runner, but I learned quickly how to make a pape helped to take pictures and deliver films, made some design g of web pages and I realized I was enjoying the job. I was lping the staff, making friends and feeling useful. Now that b satisfaction. I've got a promotion. Now I am a newspaper photographer now and feel proud to llow in my father's footsteps. As you can see, it took me a while to find and understand at I really wanted for a career. For some people choosing a er is the easiest choice. My younger brother knew he wanted be an architect at the age of 10. In today's job market you need to take these same steps for professional development. Take a fresh look at your skill termine your many talents, examine your personal values, ish your skills. Try to see where you need to make impro Here are some tips for you. continu Learn more through studying. College, university, add to education course, on-line course this will help you skill set and illustrate that you are a life-long learner. Help others and help yourself Offer to help out: social action mmittee, hospital, social service organization, school 173

