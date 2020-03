Переведите пожалуйста! Once upon a time, there were two mice-cousins. One lived in the town and other in the country. The town mouse thought that living in the town was better than living in country. So one day, he invited his...

Английский язык

Переведите пожалуйста! Once upon a time, there were two mice-cousins. One lived in the town and other in the country. The town mouse thought that living in the town was better than living in country. So one day, he invited his country cousin to stay with him. They sat down to a meal, which to the country mouse was a feast. Suddenly, there was a loud noise at the door. "Don't worry," said the town mouse, "that's just my neighbour, the dog, he wants to join us fir dinner." The country mouse ate a little faster. Another noise was heard outside, even louder this time/ "oh dear" said the town mouse, " the cat wants to join us too." Quickly eating the last of his meal, the country mouse said, "thank you, but i think i will return to the peace and quiet of my own house after all!" Then he ran back home as fast as his legs could carry him.

