Переведите пожалуйста просто и разговорно а не через переводчик спасибо) London is the capital of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. It is a big port and a major industrial commercial and cultural cente...

Переведите пожалуйста просто и разговорно а не через переводчик спасибо)

Переведите пожалуйста просто и разговорно а не через переводчик спасибо) London is the capital of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. It is a big port and a major industrial commercial and cultural center It is also interesting because of its history which dates back to Norman times and is recorded in the names of many streets. London is a very old city. It is more than 20 centuries old. The old Celts gave London its name. The Romans made the city the center of their colony, the Germanic invaders tried to destroy it and Normans made London the capital of the country. Lynn-din was the original name of the settlement which means a “lonely port”. London is situated on the river Themes that divides it into north and south. There are 15 bridges there. The best known of them are Westminster, Blackfrairs, Waterloo, the Tower and London bridges. London is one of the biggest and most interesting cities in the world. Its population is more than 11 million people. London covers the territory of 400 square miles. Modern London is not one city. It is a number of cities, towns and villages that have grown together to make one vast urban area. “Greater London” consists of many parts but the main traditional parts are: the city, the West End and the West End. The heart of London is the City – its commercial and business center. Different banks and offices are situated here. It is the oldest Part of London with the Tower of London founded by Julius Caesar. It is one of the oldest and most famous buildings of the country. For centuries entry to London was guarded by the Tower Fortress. It was used as a fortress, a palace and a prison. Now it is a museum of armor. The most famous buildings of the City are the Mansion House, the Royal Exchange and the Bank of England. The finest Renaissance church in Europe is St. Paul’s Cathedral. It was the resting place of its builder and architect sir Christopher Wren, famous Admiral Nelson and other prominent Englishmen. To the west of the City there is a region known as the West End which is the symbol of wealth high class as they say. The best and most expensive clubs, theatres, shops and restaurants are here. London’s well-to-do live here. You can’t leave the city without visiting Hide Park with Kensington Gardens, the really national London park, the place of all sorts of national parades. One of the most interesting sightseeing of London is Westminster Abbey. Westminster Abbey is famous for its architecture. It has its world famous Poet’s Corner, where many of the greatest writers (Chaucer, Charles Dickens, Kipling) are burried. It was founded in the eleventh century. All British kings and queens are crowned there. Across the road from Westminster Abbey is Parliament Square with the Houses of Parliament. An interesting feature of the Houses of Parliament is Big Ben, a huge clock built over a century ago. West to the Westminster Abbey stands Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the Queen. The center of theatrical life is Piccadilly Circus. Not far from it you can see Trafalgar Square which is in the center of London. There is a big monument called Nelson’s Column. Its pedestal is decorated with bas-reliefs of famous naval battles. The large platform, decorated with four great lions is often used by orators during large meetings and demonstrations. Trafalgar Square is also known for its fountains and pigeons. On the north side of Trafalgar Square are the National Gallery and the National Portrait Gallery. The National Gallery was built in 1824. It contains one of the finest collections of pictures in the world. There are more than 850 masterpieces of all European schools of painting. In the northern corner there is the well-known church of St.Martin-in-the-Fields. The church was built in 1222 and rebuilt in 1726. If we go to the east of the City we find ourselves in the East End, the poorest district of London, its industrial part with many plants, factories, workshops. It is a densely populated district. It is inhabited by the workers and the poor. They produce the wealth of the West End and are proud of being called true Londoners. The port of London is also in the East End. The main industries of London are shipbuilding, textile and machine – building industries. It is often said: “The City is the money of London, the West End is its goods, the East End is the hands of London”.

