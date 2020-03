Переведите пожалуйста, с английского на русский: A.1.Such long bridges seldom are built.2.Excuse the mess .The house is being painted.3.I can`t give you the articles now.They are being translated .4.Room 47 is not ready yet.It...

Переведите пожалуйста, с английского на русский: A.1.Such long bridges seldom are built.2.Excuse the mess .The house is being painted.3.I can`t give you the articles now.They are being translated .4.Room 47 is not ready yet.It is being cleaned.5.At the moment a new road is being built round the city. 6.Such books are not translated easily. 7.We are expecting guests.Tables are laid. 8.Your room will be ready soon.The beds are being made. B.1.John said they couldn`t take photos.The camera was being repaired. 2.When they arrived home the walls of the dining room were being painted. 3.We couldn`t get inside. the floors were being washed. 4.Computer games were not played when I was your age. 5.Last summer this edition of the novel was not being sold. 6.When Mr Brown phoned, the article was still being translated. 7.When I lived in Germany,newspapers were brought to us early in the morning. 8.I entered the hotel at. 8.Everybody was busy. Rooms were being prepared for the arriving guests.

