Переведите пожалуйста! The role and importance of an automobilearise from the fact that it can move along roadsunprovided with rails. In this respect, itsubstantially differs from astreet car (tram) and arailway car (train). I...

The role and importance of an automobilearise from the fact that it can move along roadsunprovided with rails. In this respect, itsubstantially differs from astreet car (tram) and arailway car (train). In fact, it often replaces street cars, railway cars, and otheragencies of transportation and communication. In short, the automobile is a vehiclewell adapted forordinary road conditions. The automobile has long since ceased to be a matter of luxuryor sport and has become a decisive factorin the economic developmentof many countries. This accounts for the factthat the world at largeuses a great number ofautomobiles. In some countries where automobiles are foundin millions they are playing amost important part in the solutionof many problems of transport. The development of automobiles is also accountable to a large extent for the progress in roadmaintenance, improvement andconstruction.

