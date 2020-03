Переведите текст на английский. Не с помощью переводчика, а самостоятельно, чтобы грамматика была в норме. Заранее спасибо))) Вот сам текст: У меня есть несколько очень хороших друзей, но я бы хотела рассказать про мальчика...

Гость: Гость:

I have several good friends,but i`d like to tell you about a boy,Anton.He is 17.He lives in Saint Petersburg.Anton is very athletic boy.He is interested in basketball and voleyball,also he likes swimming.He crazy about chess and reading.I can tell him everithing.He always can give right advice and support me.I also try to help him.Friendship with him is very valuable for me.