The narrator works as a warden on a space station. He announced on the radio that something is coming towards them. It was a small moon, he was told to go into space and bring it inside. On the way to the cabinets with spacesuits, he met a cat Tommy. After he put on his spacesuit and was in the open space. The narrator heard a strange noise, something was scratching the metal space suit. And it scared him. He remembered Bernie summers because he was lost in space due to the fact that his suit was torn and opened. He thought that the Ghost was trying to get back into his spacesuit. He vkusil radio and began to call for help. After he felt something soft patted his usage in the neck. He screamed and fainted. Then the narrator woke up on a space station is knocked out of his kitten Tommy