Переведите текст, пожалуйста! ( не с переводчика ) London is the capital of England. It is a very big city. There are lots of things to see in London. Trafalgar Sguare is popu lar with tourists. There is a statue of L...

London is the capital of England. It is a very big city. There are lots of things to see in London. Trafalgar Sguare is popu lar with tourists. There is a statue of Lord Nelson there, and two beautiful fountains. Oxford Street is a very busy place. It is famous for its shops and restaurants. The River Thames is in the middle jf London. It is 200 miles long. Tower Bridge is over the River Thames. It`s next to the Tower of London. Buckingham Palace is where the Queen of England lives. It is very big and beautiful. London is a wondeful city. It is a great place for a trip.