Переведите текст с английского на русский. Downing Street - a small street in London, where more than 200 years the residence of the two most important people of the British G overnment: the house number 10 is traditi...
Переведите текст с английского на русский. Downing Street - a small street in London, where more than 200 years the residence of the two most important people of the British G overnment: the house number 10 is traditionally home to the First Lord of the Treasury, which performs the duties of the Prime Minister, and the house number 11 - the Second Lord of the Treasury, or Chancellor of the Exchequer named after the British diplomat and statesman of the Restoration George Downing.
Ответ(ы):
Ответил Гость:
Даунинг стрит - небольшая улица в Лондоне, где более 200 лет расрологаются резиденции двух самых важных людей британского правительства: дом номер 10 традиционно является домом первого лорда казначейства, который выполняет обязанности премьер-министра, а в доме номер 11 проживает второй лорд казначейства имени британского дипломата и государственного деятеля Джорджа Даунинга