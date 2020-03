Переведите тест на английский язык пожалуйста :) 1. В каком году был написан роман "Мастер и Маргарита" a) 1935 b) 1937 c) 1940 2. Какие цветы несет Маргарита, когда впервые видит Мастера? a) розы b) мимозы c) гвоздики 3....

Гость: Гость:

N what year he wrote the novel "the Master and Margarita" a) 1935 b) 1937 c) 1940 2. What flowers is Margaret, when you first see the Wizard? a) rose b) Mimosa c) clove 3. What a jewel Woland grants Margarita after the ball? a) horseshoe b) comb c)watch 4. What is the name of the heroine, who pours the oil at a tram stop? a) Natasha b) Margarita c)Anna 5. What is the name of the Director of the clinic for the mentally ill, where are the heroes of the novel? a) impression b) Stravinsky c) Bernadskiy 6. How old is Margarita in the novel "Master and Margarita"? a) 25 years b) 30 years c) 40 years 7. Where he met the Master and Margarita? a) in a flower shop b)at the session of black magic c) on the street 8. One of the characters one eye black and the other green? a) at Azazello b) later c) the Master 9. Which of the heroines becomes the hostess of Satan? a) Natasha b) Frida c) Margarita 10. Who are the heroes of the novel wins a large sum in the lottery? a) Master b) Stepa Likhodeyev c) Margarita