Перевести на английский. срочно 1. Я сказал 2. Я посоветовал 3. Он разрешил 4. Она нарисовала 5. Мы дали 6. Они оставили 7. Он увидел 8. Я забыл 9. Я привел 10.Она позвала 11. Он отвел 12.Они поняли 13.Она вспомнила 1...

1. I said 2. I advised 3. He has allowed 4. She drew 5. We gave 6. They left 7. He saw 8. I forgot 9. I brought 10.She called 11.He took 12.They realized 13.She remembered 14.He has forgiven 15. I called I was told I was not Amenasireli painted they gave Us Their left saw Him I forgot I brought It called It took Them understand It was recalled forgave Him, I was called