Перевести не с помощью переводчика What is a computer? Computer is a device for processing information. Computer has no intelligence by itself and is called hardware. A co mputer system is a combination of four elements: a) Hardware b) Software c) Procedures d) Data/information Software are the programs that tell the hardware how to perform a task. Without software instructions, the hardware doesn’t know what to do. The basic job of the computer is the processing of information. Computers take information in the form of instructions called programs and symbols called data. After that they perform various mathematical and logical operations, and then give the results (information). Computer is used to convert data into information. Computer is also used to store information in the digital form. Ответить на вопросы: 1) What does the term “computer” describe? 2) Is computer intelligent? 3) What are four components of computer system? 4) What is software? 5) What’s the difference between the hardware and software? 6) In what way terms “data” and “information” differ? 7) How does computer convert data into information?

1) что такое компьютер? компьютер - это девайс для обработки информации . сам по себе не имеет интелект и называется аппаративная система. представляет собой комбинацию из четырёх элементов: а)аппаратные средства b) программное обеспечение c) процедуры d) данные / информация Программные обеспечения являются программами, которые указывают аппаратные средства, как выполнить задачу. Без инструкций программного обеспечения, аппаратное обеспечение не узнает, что делать. Основной работой компьютера является обработка Информация. Компьютеры принимают информацию в форме инструкций называемые программы и символы называются данными. После этого они выполняют различныематематические и логические операции, а затем дать результаты (Информация). Компьютер используется для преобразования данных в информацию. Компьютер также используется для хранения информации в цифровой форме. Ответы на вопросы: 1) Что означает термин "компьютер" ? 2) Является ли компьютер умным? 3) Какие четыре компонента есть у компьютерной системы? 4) Что такое программное обеспечение? 5) В чем разница между аппаратным и программным обеспечением? 6) В каком смысле термины "данные" и "информация" отличаются? 7) Каким образом компьютер преобразует данные в информацию?
