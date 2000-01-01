Перевести не с помощью переводчика What is a computer? Computer is a device for processing information. Computer has no intelligence by itself and is called hardware. A co mputer system is a combination of four elements: a) Hardware b) Software c) Procedures d) Data/information Software are the programs that tell the hardware how to perform a task. Without software instructions, the hardware doesn’t know what to do. The basic job of the computer is the processing of information. Computers take information in the form of instructions called programs and symbols called data. After that they perform various mathematical and logical operations, and then give the results (information). Computer is used to convert data into information. Computer is also used to store information in the digital form. Ответить на вопросы: 1) What does the term “computer” describe? 2) Is computer intelligent? 3) What are four components of computer system? 4) What is software? 5) What’s the difference between the hardware and software? 6) In what way terms “data” and “information” differ? 7) How does computer convert data into information?