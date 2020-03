Перевести Пожалуйста!!! Excuse me, where is the sciense lesson? It's in Room D. Are you new to the school? Yes, I am. My name's Markus. My name's David. Nice to meet you, Markus. Your name is strange. How do you spell it? ...

Английский язык

Перевести Пожалуйста!!! Excuse me, where is the sciense lesson? It's in Room D. Are you new to the school? Yes, I am. My name's Markus. My name's David. Nice to meet you, Markus. Your name is strange. How do you spell it? It's M-A-R-K-U-S I see. How old are you? I'm twelve. And you? I'm twelve too! Are you in Class 2E? Yes, I am! Me too! Let's go to the science lesson togeher then!

Автор: Гость