Перевести все примеры на английский: 1002+135=1137 70-49=21 3586+89=3675 9.000.000-8.800.000=200.000 4876-2672=2204 1.000.000-5647=994353

One thousand and two(1002) plus(+) one hundred thirty five(135 equals(=) One Thousand and one hundred thirty seven(1137) Seventy(70) minus(-) equals(=) twenty one(21) Three thousand and one hundred eighty six(3586) plus(+) eighty nine(89) Nine million (9.000.000) minus(-) eight million and eight hundred thousands(8.800.000) equals(=) two hundred thousands(200.000) Four thousand and eight hundred seventy six(4876) minus(-) two thousand and six hundred seventy two(2672) equals(=) two thousand and two hundred four(2204) One million(1.000.000) minus(-) five thousand and six hundred fourty seven(5647) equals(=) nine hundred and ninty four thousands and three hundred fifty three(994353)