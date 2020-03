Перевидите пожалуйста БЕЗ ПЕРЕВОДЧИКА 1. Это человеческое сообщество исчезло в ??рошлом веке. 2. Почему ты выбрал этот иностранный язык для изучения? 3. Она никогда не думала о высшем образовании. 4. Студенты ещё не поняли...

Гость: Гость:

1. It is the human community have disappeared in the last century.2. Why did you choose this foreign language to learn?3. She never thought about higher education.4. Students still do not understand what useful skills they should develop.5. In this region the number of minorities decreased a few decades ago.6. This man was a versatile personality since childhood. 7. They never paid attention to the variety of exciting activities in our school.