Перевод слов:a singl ticket,a return ticket,a ticket to... for,it costs,tomorrow,shall I open the door,will they go to,when shall we play,where will they go.
Английский язык
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
Билет в одну сторону; билет "туда-обратно"; он стоит; завтра; мне открыть дверь?; они пойдут туда то?; когда мы будем играть?; они пойдут?
