Английский язык

Перевод текста.. пожалуйста..... только не с интернета THE PATIENTS NEED YOU HELP p.40 The whole life of a nurse is devoted to people. She is responsible for her patient . Every nurse must have enough knowledge of her work. She must help her patients at any hour of the day or night. That's why you should know how to help a person in different situations. SITUATION 1. If you help a person who lost his consciousness; 1) Lay the person flat on the back. 2) Raise his feet a little. 3) Loose his dress. 4) Cover him warmly and open the window. 5) Sprinkle cold water on his face. 6) Give the person to breathe in ammonia water. SITUATION 2. If you help a person who is in shock; 1) Lay him flat on his back. 2) Raise his feet a little. 3) Cover him with blankets to keep him warm. 4) Give him a warm drink. 5) Keep him quiet. SITUATION 3. If you help a person with poisoning; 1) Empty his stomach as soon as possible. 2) Give him much water to dr. 3) Call in a doctor immediately. SITUATION 4. If you help a person who has a sunstroke; 1) Take the patient into a cool and shady place. 2) Put him on his back. 3) Raise his head and shoulders a little. 4) Put cold cloth on his head. 5) Cool his body with cold water. 6) Rub his skin with a sponge to keep up blood circulation.

