Перевод в косвенную речь 1.Barbara said to Tom: "Will you answer my question?" 2. Mr Carter said: " I have never lost my books." 3. Ann asked: " Can you do it how?" 4. Mother said to me: "Why are you busy today?" 5. My gra...

Перевод в косвенную речь 1.Barbara said to Tom: "Will you answer my question?" 2. Mr Carter said: " I have never lost my books." 3. Ann asked: " Can you do it how?" 4. Mother said to me: "Why are you busy today?" 5. My grandfather said:" I don't like this book" 6. Mrs Baker said to her son:" How often do you buy fresh bread?" 7. George said:" I'll tell Sue I saw you" 8. My uncle said to them:" Can we book two tickets for the cruise?" 9. Ann said to me:" Don't call me till 5 pm!" 10. My mother said to my father: " Why did you buy this cake?"
1.Barbara asked Tom if he would answer her question. 2.Mr Carter said that he had never lost his books. 3.Ann asked if I could do it then . 4.Mother asked me why I was busy that day . 5.My grandmother said that she didn't like that book . 6.Mrs Baker asked her son how often he bought fresh bread . 7.George said that he would tell Sue he had seen him . 8.My uncle asked them if we could book two tickets for the cruise . 9.Ann said to me not to call her till 5 pm . 10.My mother asked my father why he bought that cake .
