Перевод в косвенную речь 1.Barbara said to Tom: "Will you answer my question?" 2. Mr Carter said: " I have never lost my books." 3. Ann asked: " Can you do it how?" 4. Mother said to me: "Why are you busy today?" 5. My gra...

Английский язык

Перевод в косвенную речь 1.Barbara said to Tom: "Will you answer my question?" 2. Mr Carter said: " I have never lost my books." 3. Ann asked: " Can you do it how?" 4. Mother said to me: "Why are you busy today?" 5. My grandfather said:" I don't like this book" 6. Mrs Baker said to her son:" How often do you buy fresh bread?" 7. George said:" I'll tell Sue I saw you" 8. My uncle said to them:" Can we book two tickets for the cruise?" 9. Ann said to me:" Don't call me till 5 pm!" 10. My mother said to my father: " Why did you buy this cake?"

