Перевод!!!Most British students choose to go to university a long way from their home town: university is seen as a time to be independent, to live away from home and develop new interests. British students do not have to pay to go to university, but do need money to live away from home while they are studying. Some students whose parents do not earn a lot of money are given a grant (money) from the local education authority. If students do not get a grant, parents pay for their children. Some students borrow money from the bank which must be paid back after they leave university. In theory, the grant pays for rent, food, books, transport and socializing. In fact, the grant is not a lot of money. Students used to work1 during the holidays to earn more money, but it is now difficult to find such jobs. The result is that more students are dropping out, failing to finish their courses. Not all students study full-time2 at university or college. Many people combine their studies with work. Some companies release their staff for training one or two days a week or for two months a year. Large companies often have their own in-house training schemes. The British government is very enthusiastic about such training schemes, in particular because so few people go to university. If you are unemployed, there are two forms of training schemes: employment training for people who have been out of work for a long time and Youth Training Schemes for school leavers who cannot find a job.

Большинство британских студентов поступают в университет, долгий путь из родного города: университет рассматривается как время, побыть независимым, жить вдали из дома и изобретать новые интересы.Британские студенты не обязаны платить, чтобы поступить в университет, но нужны деньги, чтобы жить вдали от дома, в то время как они учатся. Некоторым студентам, чьи родители зарабатывают мало денег дают стипендию от местного органа образования. Если студенты не получают стипендию, родители платят за своих детей. Некоторые студенты берут кредит у банка, который должен быть оплачен обратно после того, как они покидают университет. Теоретически, степендия покрывает расходы за аренду, продукты питания, книги, транспорт и общение. На самом деле, стипендия не так велика.Студенты,привыкли работать во время каникул, чтобы заработать больше денег, но в настоящее время трудно найти такую работу. Результатом является то, что все больше студентов бросают университет, не успев закончить свои курсыНе все студенты учатся полное время в университете или колледже. Многие люди объединяют свою учебу с работой. Некоторые компании выпускают своих сотрудников на обучение один или два дня в неделю или в течение двух месяцев в год. Крупные компании часто имеют свои собственные схемы обучения в доме.Британское правительство относиться с энтузиазмом к таким учебных программам, в частности, потому, что так мало людей, поступают в университеты.Если вы безработный, есть две формы обучения: схем обучения занятости для людей, которые были без работы в течение длительного времени и подготовки молодежи Схемы для выпускников школ, которые не могут найти работу.
