Перевод!!!Most British students choose to go to university a long way from their home town: university is seen as a time to be independent, to live away from home and develop new interests. British students do not have to pay to go to university, but do need money to live away from home while they are studying. Some students whose parents do not earn a lot of money are given a grant (money) from the local education authority. If students do not get a grant, parents pay for their children. Some students borrow money from the bank which must be paid back after they leave university. In theory, the grant pays for rent, food, books, transport and socializing. In fact, the grant is not a lot of money. Students used to work1 during the holidays to earn more money, but it is now difficult to find such jobs. The result is that more students are dropping out, failing to finish their courses. Not all students study full-time2 at university or college. Many people combine their studies with work. Some companies release their staff for training one or two days a week or for two months a year. Large companies often have their own in-house training schemes. The British government is very enthusiastic about such training schemes, in particular because so few people go to university. If you are unemployed, there are two forms of training schemes: employment training for people who have been out of work for a long time and Youth Training Schemes for school leavers who cannot find a job.