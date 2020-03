ПЛИЗЗЗЗ ОЧЕНЬ НАДО СРОЧЧНО!Переведите пожалуйста. Только нормально! В своём соч??нении я бы хотела рассказать вам про свой лучший день из лета. В тот день всё было скучно, было типичное утро, родители были на работе, дома бы...

Гость: Гость:

In his essay, I would like to tell you about my best day of summer. On that day, it was boring, it was a typical morning, the parents were at work, at home, I was alone. Pozavtrakaya and having washed, I went a little to sit at the computer, but I was fascinated by listening to music and socializing with friends, that time has flown not noticeable. And now I hear parents open the door and speak very unexpected and joyful news to me: "Daughter, get ready, we're going to the water park!" I was in seventh heaven. I've always wanted to go there. Arriving there, I immediately ran to the fastest and most terrible hill. After I rolled on it, I was just full of joy. But anyway, all good things must end it, and here we are gathered home.