ПОЖАЛУЙСТА Помогите просклонять простое предложение по временам английского языка Предложение I listen to music. Просклонять в present/past/future simple; в present/past/futur e continuous; в present/past perfect и в present perfect continuous. Буду бесконечно благодарна!
Ответ(ы):
Ответил Гость:
I listened to music I will listen to music I am listening to music I was listening to music I will be listening to music I have listened to music I had listened to music I will be listened to music