Пожалуйста, помогите!Put the verbs in brackets into the past simple. 1. A: What ... (you/have) for breakfast? B: I ... (not/eat) anything. I just ... (drink) a glass of milk. 2. A: How ... (Terry/get) to the t...

Пожалуйста, помогите!Put the verbs in brackets into the past simple. 1. A: What ... (you/have) for breakfast? B: I ... (not/eat) anything. I just ... (drink) a glass of milk. 2. A: How ... (Terry/get) to the train station yesterday? В: He ... (take) a taxi. 3. A: Where ... (you/go) last night, Julia? В: I ... (go) to a rock concert with my friend, Susan. 4. А: ... (you/read) the book I ... (give) you last week? В: Yes, it was very interecting. 5. A: What ... (Tina/do) yesterday afternoon? В: She ... (make) a cake with her mum.