Пожалуйста,помогите перевести вопросы в косвенную речь. 1.“Is Jack coming tonight for dinner?”-asked Doris 2.“Have you ever heard Jane singing? You ought to:she has a wonder ful voice,” said colonel Smith. 3.“Has M...

Пожалуйста,помогите перевести вопросы в косвенную речь. 1.“Is Jack coming tonight for dinner?”-asked Doris 2.“Have you ever heard Jane singing? You ought to:she has a wonder ful voice,” said colonel Smith. 3.“Has Michael arrived yet or shall we start without him?” asked Nigel. 4.“What`s the time? My watch has stopped.” – said he. 5.“When will you be back? Shall we start dinner without you or do you want us to wait for you?”- asked Stella. 6."Where have you put my glasses?I can`t find them ," said nanny. 7."How did you find me?I did not leave my address to anyone when I was leaving, "said Nelly.