Помогииите!! Complete the disjunctive questions: 1. There are a lot of people here, ... ? 2. There is a better way to solve this problem, ... ? 3. There aren’t any problems, ... ? 4. There is a meeting tonight, ... ?...

Разное

Помогииите!! Complete the disjunctive questions: 1. There are a lot of people here, ... ? 2. There is a better way to solve this problem, ... ? 3. There aren’t any problems, ... ? 4. There is a meeting tonight, ... ? 5. There isn’t a test tomorrow, ... ? 6. There is nobody at home, ... ? 7. There isn’t a lot to do, ... ? 8. There isn’t a lot of noise, ... ? 9. There are some English books on the shelf, ... ? 10. There are some spelling mistakes in your composition, ... ?

Автор: Гость