Помогиитеее срочноо Раскройте скобки употребляя глаголы в Past Simple или Past Continuous. 2- i (to play) computer games at five o'clock yesterday. 3- he ( to play ) computer games from two till theree yesterday 4- we ( t...

Английский язык
Помогиитеее срочноо Раскройте скобки употребляя глаголы в Past Simple или Past Continuous. 2- i (to play) computer games at five o'clock yesterday. 3- he ( to play ) computer games from two till theree yesterday 4- we ( to play ) computer games the whoe evening yesterfay. 5- what ___ Nick (to do ) when you came to his place ? 6- what ___ you ( to do ) when i rang you up ? 7- i ( not to sleep) at nine o'clok yesterday ? 8- what ___ he ( to do ) yesterday ? - he ( to read ) a book 9- what ___ he ( to do ) the whole evening yesterday - he ( ro read ) a book 10- she (to sleep ) when you came home
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
2 playing 3played 5are\ doing 6are\ doing
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Геометрия
УголА=60°, АВ - биссектриса угла А, АВ=24 см. Найдите расстояние от точки В до сторон у??ла А.
Ответить
Английский язык
Пожалуйста ереведите под буквой B
Ответить
Английский язык
Сочинение что из себя редставляет компьютер в моей жизни
Ответить
Алгебра
3x+4y=18 система 2x+y=7 Нужно решить !!!!!!
Ответить
Физика
Автомобиль движется по дороге со скоростью 60 км/ч, проехав по прямой 30 км,он повернул на 30 градусов и проехал еще 15км. какой путь проделал авто...
Ответить