Помогиитеее срочноо Раскройте скобки употребляя глаголы в Past Simple или Past Continuous. 2- i (to play) computer games at five o'clock yesterday. 3- he ( to play ) computer games from two till theree yesterday 4- we ( t...

Английский язык

Помогиитеее срочноо Раскройте скобки употребляя глаголы в Past Simple или Past Continuous. 2- i (to play) computer games at five o'clock yesterday. 3- he ( to play ) computer games from two till theree yesterday 4- we ( to play ) computer games the whoe evening yesterfay. 5- what ___ Nick (to do ) when you came to his place ? 6- what ___ you ( to do ) when i rang you up ? 7- i ( not to sleep) at nine o'clok yesterday ? 8- what ___ he ( to do ) yesterday ? - he ( to read ) a book 9- what ___ he ( to do ) the whole evening yesterday - he ( ro read ) a book 10- she (to sleep ) when you came home

