Помогите какие слова добавить? Today is ..., the class begins /finishes at ..., my math teacher is ..., in the art class, in the music class, math, English, Turkmen, Russian.
Ответ(ы):
Ответил Гость:
Today is понедельник( к примеру) Monday. The class begins -(8.30-9.00), finishes at (15.00) (пример.) My math teacher is Elena Andreevna........ ( напиши своего учителя..) ну и все вроде.