Общий вопрос: Did they say exotic animals were first taken to Britain in the thirteenth century when King Henry III received a gift of leopards and elephants? Did the animals live in the Tower of London in a special place? Did the bear like to go fishing in the Thames at the end of a long rope? Специальный вопрос: When were exotic animals first taken to Britain? Where did animals live? What did the bear like to do in the Thames? Разделительный вопрос: Exotic animals were first taken to Britain in the thirteenth century when King Henry III received a gift of leopards and elephants, weren't they? The animals lived in the Tower of London in a special place, didn't they? The bear liked to go fishing in the Thames at the end of a long rope, didn't it?