Помогите написать по 3 вопроса каждого вида к тексту (упр. 10 стр 34 сам текст будет н?? фото). сделайте пожалуйста!)
Английский язык
Помогите написать по 3 вопроса каждого вида к тексту (упр. 10 стр 34 сам текст будет н?? фото). сделайте пожалуйста!)
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Общий вопрос: Did they say exotic animals were first taken to Britain in the thirteenth century when King Henry III received a gift of leopards and elephants? Did the animals live in the Tower of London in a special place? Did the bear like to go fishing in the Thames at the end of a long rope? Специальный вопрос: When were exotic animals first taken to Britain? Where did animals live? What did the bear like to do in the Thames? Разделительный вопрос: Exotic animals were first taken to Britain in the thirteenth century when King Henry III received a gift of leopards and elephants, weren't they? The animals lived in the Tower of London in a special place, didn't they? The bear liked to go fishing in the Thames at the end of a long rope, didn't it?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Информатика
Из поселка в город выехал мотоциклист со скоростью 60 км/ч. В то же время ему на встречу выехал велосипедист со скоростью 15 км/ч. Они встретились ...