Помогите, написать текст на Английском языке на тему (Книга которую я хочу прочи??ать в библиотеки).32 б пожалуйста

I am very much inspired by the book Rollinga Harry Potter and a philosophers' stone. The boy Harry since the birth lived in this book at the aunt and the uncle with the cousin. They didn't love the boy, but very much loved the son Dudley. Dudley had all any child can dream of. He had also a new computer and the TV, the video camera, it is a lot of toys, etc. And at Harry nothing was perfect. Even he had to wear castoffs for the brother. The problem is that Harry very thin, and Dudley thick therefore things on Harry usually bagged. Harry's school didn't love and often scoffed.But after his life it was adjusted in one of early morning rises. Dudley had a birthday and to him have presented exactly 32 gifts, but he wanted also that he hasn't begun to roar mother and the father have told that the last gift will be bought him in the city. Harry usually remained with the aunt these days, but not today. Everything went where it is successful, but secret abilities of Harry disturbed him.Soon he has begun to receive letters from Hogwarts. And when at last it has reached Harry has gone to Hogwarts.