Помогите, написать не большое сочинение по английскому языку на тему "my personality".
I consider myself a very interesting person. I have many Hobbies and interests. I graduated from art school and the photographer. I love skateboarding in the summer and snowboarding in the winter is my hobby. now I decided to try herself as a writer and have written a novel and a few little stories. I have a lot to do well and I like my personality!