Помогите написать письмо. You have received a letter from your English–speaking pen friend, Ben. … Today is Sunday, but I feel bored and unhappy. It’s already been raining har d for two days and there’s nothing to do at home… …What is your favourite season and why? What do you do when the weather is rainy? How do you usually spend your weekends? … Write him a letter and answer his 3 questions. Write 100–120 words. Remember the rules of letter writing.

