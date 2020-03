Помогите напишите чем знаменит биг бен начиная с фразы !1.Big Ben is famous forits Bel. it chimes every guater of on hour. 2. I would like to visit it because... прошу помогите и так и про лондонский Tower и the Houses of Parli...

Гость: Гость:

2I would like to visit it because Big Ben is the most well -known clock. London Tower is famous for its Yeomen Warders(бифитеры) and ravens(вороны).I would like to visit it because I want to know more about this museum which has a long history. The Houses of Parliament is famous for their two Houses:the House of Lords and the House of Commons.I would like to visit it because I to see The British Flag (Union Jack)which flies over the Victoria Tower .