ПОМОГИТЕ НАПИШИТЕ СОЧИНЕНИЕ НЕБОЛЬШОЕ НА АНГЛИЙСКОМ! тема :список школьных меро??риятей и что нам для этого нужно НА АНГЛИЙСКОМ ПРОШУ ДАМ 80 БАЛЛООВВ!!!!!

In our school we have many different entertainments. And we should be ready for all of them. When we prepare a New Year play or concert we will need a scenery, costumes, decorations and children who would play there. When we prepare concert we will learn a song or a dance all together. Also we choose costumes, make hair and Grimm. When we prepare for sport competitions we will train a lot, choose our own sport uniform, and with good mood we would go for getting the win! Because our class is the champions. Our class is the best!