Английский язык

Помогите, нужен нормальный перевод текста: Konstantin Stanislavsky (1863-1938), a Russian actor, director, and producer, best known for developing the system of acting called the Stanislavsky system Characteristic features: a great talent, an impressive appearance, a vivid imagination, and a fine intuition Childhood interests: At 8. became interested in the circus, and often starred in his own imaginary circuses first appeared on the stage at age 14 Work and contribution: first independent production L. Tolstoy's The Fruits of Enlightenment 1891), a major Moscow theatrical event; the founder of the Moscow Art Theatre (MKMT) (opened 1898); performed numerous powerful roles: Astrov in Uncle Vanya (1899), Gayev in The Cherry Orchard by Chekhov (1904), etc.; became head of the Bolshoi opera Studio (1918), which was later named after him as an administrator, director, and leading actor of the Moscow Art Theatre toured Europe and the United States (1922-24), promoting his ideas

