Английский язык

Помогите!!!! Нужно вставить местоимения, очень нужна ваша помощь! 1. If you can spare me ... time, I'd like to make ... suggestions. 2. There's so ... work to do that we haven't...time to spare. 3. I come home so tired that I can do ... work in the evenings. 4. We couldn't find the person ... car was blocking our driveway. 5. There are ... of chocolate biscuits here. Would you like ... one? 6. We didn't have ... petrol left. So we had to look for a filling station. 7.1 like ... fruit except bananas. 8. Many people are multilingual, but very ... people speak more than ten languages. 9. Very ... of the medical staff come from the local area. 10.1 thought I had met... of the people here but I don't know ... of them. 11. Being a parent had brought him ... happiness. 12. How ... homework did the teacher assign? 13.1 think ... lemon juice on fish makes it taste better. 14. John overslept and missed his plane to Paris. He was angry at... for not checking his alarm clock before going to bed. 15. Sue. please help ... to some more cake. 16. Whenever we have problems in life, we have to be careful not to waste too much time feeling sorry for.... 17. We should ask ... if we are doing ... in our power to solve this problem. 18.1 enjoyed watching everyone on the beach.... people were playing volleyball, while ... were picnicking. 19. My report is due today, but I need ... two days to finish it. 20. Joe and Frank work as a team. They get on well with each .... 21. There aren't... jobs available in this area at the moment. 22. She made the soup by mixing ... meat with rice. 23. Can you help me? I need ... information. 24. Our weather is cloudy in winter. We don't get... sunshine. 25. ... of the birds has its own cage. 26. Alex bought a bicycle ... is specially designed for long-distance racing. 27. People ... don't get enough sleep may become short-tempered and irritable. 28. Only ... of the films shown at this cinema are suitable for children. 29. We've made ... in the hope of attracting more customers but so far there's been very ... response. The trouble is that... people haven't any money to spare. We'll need ... luck to make a profit this year. 30. I have read ...book this author has ever written. 31. Before giving her answer she looked at... of the children in turn. 32. We've drunk ... the water. There isn't... more left. 33. ... student has to fill in a questionnaire. 34. Everybody arrived late,... didn't surprise me in the least. 35. If that doesn't work, you'll have to find ... way of solving the problem. 36. Cactuses need very ... water. 37. Do you know any ... people who might have a reason to do this? 38. This museum may be closed but... tourist places are open. 39. On ... life became much quieter after John had left. 40. It rained ... the time we were on holiday. 41. You have your ... life ahead of you.

