Помогите!!!! open the brackets. Put the verbs into the Present Perfect. 1.he never (to be) to Novgorod. 2.my little brother just (to clean) his teeth. 3.I just (to have) lunch. 4. my father and (to take) our dog for a wal...
Помогите!!!! open the brackets. Put the verbs into the Present Perfect. 1.he never (to be) to Novgorod. 2.my little brother just (to clean) his teeth. 3.I just (to have) lunch. 4. my father and (to take) our dog for a walk recently. 5. his grandfather (to work) in the garden lately. 6.our mother just (to make) coffee. 7. she (not to meet) him yet. 8.they just (to go) out. 9. my friends (to play) basketball this morning. 10.been (not to clean) the carpet yet.
