Помогите отгадать загадку на английском! My first is in SPRING but not in SUMMER, My second is in BAND nut not in DRUMMER, My third is in ORANGE and also in RED, My fourth is in TALK but not in SAID, My last is in FROST...

Английский язык

Помогите отгадать загадку на английском! My first is in SPRING but not in SUMMER, My second is in BAND nut not in DRUMMER, My third is in ORANGE and also in RED, My fourth is in TALK but not in SAID, My last is in FROSTY but not in SNOW. I am a fun place to go. What am I?

Автор: Гость