помогите ответить на вопросы:1.Do the signals of the bus go beep,beep? 2. Does the engine of the bus go up and down? 3. do the wheels of the bus go zo om,zoom?4. Does the horn of the bus go beep,beep? 5. Do the doors ...
помогите ответить на вопросы:1.Do the signals of the bus go beep,beep? 2. Does the engine of the bus go up and down? 3. do the wheels of the bus go zo om,zoom?4. Does the horn of the bus go beep,beep? 5. Do the doors on the bus go open and shut?
Ответ(ы):
Ответил Гость:
1. Do the signals of the bus go beep, beep? Yes, they do. 2. Does the engine of the bus go up and down?