Помогите перевести 1. 30 tons 2.how much food will michael eat? 3.how much water will he drink? 4.will he watch a lot of tv? 5. will he drive to work? 6. will he spend much time with his children? 7.how much money will he have?...

Английский язык

Помогите перевести 1. 30 tons 2.how much food will michael eat? 3.how much water will he drink? 4.will he watch a lot of tv? 5. will he drive to work? 6. will he spend much time with his children? 7.how much money will he have? 8.will he have the same job all his life?

Автор: Гость