Помогите перевести 1. 30 tons 2.how much food will michael eat? 3.how much water will he drink? 4.will he watch a lot of tv? 5. will he drive to work? 6. will he spend much time with his children? 7.how much money will he have? 8.will he have the same job all his life?
30 тонн, сколько еды съест Михаил?, сколько воды он выпьет?, будет ли он смотреть много тв?, он едет на работу?, будет ли он проводить много времени с его детьми?, сколько денег у него?, будет ли у него работа на всю жизнь?
