Английский язык

Помогите перевести. As l told you already,I am a first-year student of the technical college. Now let me describe my usual working day.My classes begin at nine o'clock. So on weekday I have to get up at seven o'clock. My alarm clock usually wakes me up and my working day begins .I tum on the radio, do my working exercises, take a shower and brush my teeth. After that I get dressed and comb my hair. Then I have breakfast. I love to listen to the latest news on the radio while I am eating. I leaves the house at ten minutes past eight and walk to nearest bus stop.

