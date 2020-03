Помогите перевести на английский язык Одиннадцатилетний мальчик сирота Гарри П??ттер живет в семье своей тети и не подозревает, что он - настоящий волшебник. Но однажды к нему прилетает сова с письмом, и жизнь Гарри изменяется...

Гость: Гость:

Eleven-year-boy orphan Harry Potter lives in the home of his aunt and did not suspect that he - a true magician. But once it arrives to the owl with a letter, and Harry's life is changed forever. He learns that enrolled in the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, finds out the truth about the mysterious death of his parents, and as a result it is possible to reveal the secret of the philosopher's stone. вот перевод