Помогите Перевести на казахский. This company has been selling perfumes, soap, shampoo and skin-care products for men and women since 1976. There are 300 shops worldwide and 1 30 shops in the UK. They have been using only natural ingredients as far as possible, since their first shop was opened. They care about the envivonment. The Body Shop advertises itself throungh its philosophy, which is concernad about pollution and the envirvonment. They have been reusing and recycling containers and bottles for all these years. Each shop has a refill section.All the shops have a strong simple desing, they are dark green, have wide open doors and a feeling of space and colour. They have all been carrying the distinctive yellow and green Body Shop logo for about 30 years.

Ответ(ы):

Ответил Гость:
Текст для переводаThis компания тірді, сабынды, сусабынды жне теріні уайымыны німдерін ерді жне йелдерді баста- 1976 сатады. 300 дкен арада жаанда болады жне 130 дкен UK. Олар ана табии ингредиенттермен ша шараа ммкіндікті using, баанадан, сияты оны бірінші дкені болды ашыл-. Олар туралы envivonment ктеді. Денені дкені itself throungh оны философиясыны, нешінші туралы ласта- concernad жне envirvonment атаын жаяды болып табыл-. Олар игерушіліктер жне containers жне шлмекті шикізатын бой барлы осы жастарды дейді. Бас-басы дкенде толытауышты section has.барлы дкендерде кшті жай desing have, олар ара оыр кк -, have райда есікті жне аяны жне тс сезім аш-. Оларда барлы денені дкеніні айырым сары жне жасыл фирманы белгісі бой about 30 жасты have carrying.
