Помогите перевести предложения на английский. 1. Она выше чем он, но не такая сильная как я. 2. Вы можете пригласить его к себе. 3. Кто хочет помочь мне на кухне. - только не я. 4. Вы должны надеться только на себя. 5...

1. She is taller than he is, but not as strong as I am. 2. You can invite him to your place. 3. Who wants to help me in the kitchen? - Not me! 4. You have to rely only on yourself. 5. Do not use that tablecloth, take this clean one. 6. Would you like some tea? 7. Now, tell me about your problem. 8. He cut himself with a sharp knife. 9. There is nobody i n the office. 10. You yourself saw what had happened. 11. The teacher brought the students along.