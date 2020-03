Помогите перевести: Старбакс был основан в 1971 в Сиэтле. Основателями были:Джерри Браун-учитель английского,Зев Зигал-учитель истории,Гордон Боукер-писатель. Назвали заве дение в честь персонажа Старбека из романа о ...

Гость: Гость:

Starbucks was established in 1971 in Seattle. Its founders were Jerry Baldwin (викия не знает джерри брауна) - an english teacher, a history teacher Zev Siegl and writer Gordon Bowker. The coffeeshop was called Starbucks in honor of character from Moby Dick novel - Starbuck. The first company`s logo was an image of siren with uncovered breast. The logo was brown and the siren was used to emphasise that coffee in Sturbucks are delievered from far away. The logo later was considered vulgar and they changed it.