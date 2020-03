Помогите перевести текст русскими буквами. My Family Tree My name's Daria, Dasha for short. I'm 9 and I'm in year 3 at schooligans. I live in Moscow. It's a big city and I lIkea it here. I've got a big family. Look at my fami...

Английский язык

Помогите перевести текст русскими буквами. My Family Tree My name's Daria, Dasha for short. I'm 9 and I'm in year 3 at schooligans. I live in Moscow. It's a big city and I lIkea it here. I've got a big family. Look at my family tree! My mom's name is lrina and my dad's name is Sergei. I haven't got a brother or a sister, but my dad's got a sister. She is my aunt. Her name's Anna. Stanislav is my uncle. My aunt my uncle have got two children, Tima and Katya. They're my cousins. We love to talk and play together!

Автор: Гость