Помогите плиииииз write sentences use passive voice 1) my laptop \ steal \ last week 2) the men \ arrest \ by the police 3) the painting \ sell \ for £500 4) the goal \ score \ by Raul 5) these cars \ make \ by robots
Английский язык
1) my laptop was stolen last week 2) the men were arrested by the police 3) the painting was sold for £500 4) the goal was scores by Raul 5) these cars were made by robots
