Помогите плиз 1.Раскрой скобки употребляя past simple или present perfect 2. Вставь в пропуски some или any, much или many I. Write in some/any 1. There are … apples in the fridge. 2. There isn’t….milk in the fridge. 3. Th...

Английский язык

Помогите плиз 1.Раскрой скобки употребляя past simple или present perfect 2. Вставь в пропуски some или any, much или many I. Write in some/any 1. There are … apples in the fridge. 2. There isn’t….milk in the fridge. 3. There are….sweets on the table. 4. There isn’t… butter in the fridge. 5. There aren’t….an oranges in the fridge. 6. There ….sausages in the fridge. II. Write much or many. 1. How ___________ children are there in your class? 2. How ___________ milk do you want in your tea? 3. How ___________ bread do you eat every day? 4. How ___________ players are there in a football team? 5. How ___________ eggs do you need for the salad? 6. How ___________ cheese did you buy? 7. How ___________ friends do you have? 3.Употребите правильно home или house 1. This is the … that Jack built 2. When I travel I always want to return … 4. Mary likes to receive guests in her … 7. It is very difficult to keep a … like this 9. Indian jungle is … for tigers 1.Раскрой скобки употребляя past simple или present perfect 2. Вставь в пропуски some или any, much или many I. Write in some/any 1. There are … apples in the fridge. 2. There isn’t….milk in the fridge. 3. There are….sweets on the table. 4. There isn’t… butter in the fridge. 5. There aren’t….an oranges in the fridge. 6. There ….sausages in the fridge. II. Write much or many. 1. How ___________ children are there in your class? 2. How ___________ milk do you want in your tea? 3. How ___________ bread do you eat every day? 4. How ___________ players are there in a football team? 5. How ___________ eggs do you need for the salad? 6. How ___________ cheese did you buy? 7. How ___________ friends do you have? 3.Употребите правильно home или house 1. This is the … that Jack built 2. When I travel I always want to return … 4. Mary likes to receive guests in her … 7. It is very difficult to keep a … like this 9. Indian jungle is … for tigers

