Помогите плиз. Скажи, что это не так. 1) I like to play with my dog. ................to play with my dog. 2) They want to be pilots. ............... to be pilots. 3) The Browns have got two sons. ...............two s...

Помогите плиз. Скажи, что это не так. 1) I like to play with my dog. ................to play with my dog. 2) They want to be pilots. ............... to be pilots. 3) The Browns have got two sons. ...............two sons. 4) The dog has got three puppies. .................three puppies. 5) They are teachers. ....................................teachers. Вставьте do, does, don`t или doesn`t. 1) ................ you like your bag? No, I................... . 2) He...................... want to be a worker. ..................he want to be an engineer? 3) ............................ she play hide-and-seek? No, she .................. . 4) The kittens ................. like to swim. ................ they like to jump? 5) ............................. your teacher play wint you? Yes, she.................. .