Помогите пожалуйста. 2)Test 11. Fill in some, any, no, every or their compounds. 11. ______ has taken my camera. I can’t find it. 12. He hasn’t got ______ eggs to make an omelette. 13. I heard a noise. There is ______ in the cupboard. 14. Look! ______ is sitting at the train station, waiting for a train! 15. ______ knows anything about her concert. 16. There was ______ selling tickets near the hall. 17. ______ Is in the room? 18. ______ student has to obey school regulations. 19. ‘Have you got ______ to tell me?’ ‘No, really’. 20. I walk with my friend’s dog ______ Sunday Заранее спасибо.