ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА 7. My brother thinks that economics ... really interesting. I disagree. 8. That band ... always had a reputation for performing better in the studio tha n live. 9. Both my brother and sister ... l...
ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА 7. My brother thinks that economics ... really interesting. I disagree. 8. That band ... always had a reputation for performing better in the studio tha n live. 9. Both my brother and sister ... lived in this town all their lives. 10. The local police ... interviewing several suspects in connection with the recent attacks.
7. My brother thinks that economics is really interesting. I disagree. 8. That band is always had a reputation for performing better in the studio than live. 9. Both my brother and sister have lived in this town all their lives. 10. The local police are interviewing several suspects in connection with the recent attacks.
