Помогите пожалуйста ! 8 класс Put the verbs i brackets into the past simple or the past continuous 1. I ..........(not/meet) Claudia and Jason for coffee yesterday,becaus e i was too busy. 2.Chris did not hear the...

Помогите пожалуйста ! 8 класс Put the verbs i brackets into the past simple or the past continuous 1. I ..........(not/meet) Claudia and Jason for coffee yesterday,becaus e i was too busy. 2.Chris did not hear the phone ring because he ...........(listen) to music very loudly. 3.What time .......... (you/take) the dog for a walk this morning. 4.My parents ...............(rarely/leave) us home alone when we were young. 5.Sadra ................(water)the flowers while lan cleaning out the garage.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1. I did not meet Claudia and Jason for coffee yesterday,because i was too busy. 2.Chris did not hear the phone ring because he was listening to music very loudly. 3.What time were you taking the dog for a walk this morning. 4.My parents rarely left us home alone when we were young. 5.Sadra was watering the flowers while lan cleaning out the garage.
